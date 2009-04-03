European Greens campaign website innovates with maps, wikis

At first glance, the Greens' election campaign site looks very flat, boring and heavy on the text. But once you've spent some time looking around a bit, a very well thought-out site with some clever solutions is revealed.

Several times you are struck by the fact that the simple approach can sometimes be the best. In one example, the designers have clearly displayed the member parties on a simple clickable map - which also makes it very simple to find your local member party and the part...