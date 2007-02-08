France fights EU clampdown on energy giants

France has spoken out strongly against European Commission proposals to separate energy production and networks saying it would damage the bloc's energy interests.
French industry minister Francois Loos is trying to persuade the 26 other member states to come around to Paris' view by circulating a paper outlining French fears on the issue.
The unbundling plans "could weaken European energy groups where size is a determining factor in discussions with fossil energy producing countr...
