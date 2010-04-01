Ad
Debt-ridden countries have trouble contributing their share to EU-funded regional projects (Photo: andres rueda)

Cash-strapped states slow at tapping EU funds

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Troubled economies such as Greece and Romania have so far managed to secure the least amount of EU money earmarked for infrastructure, energy and employment programmes in 2007-2013, a report by the European Commission shows.

The interim report shows that in the first three and a half years, Greece selected projects worth only 11.9 percent of a total sum of €20.4 billion available until 2013, while Romania has managed only a little more – 14.1 percent out of its allotted €19.6 billion.

