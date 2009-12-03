Ad
euobserver
Some 35,000 extra soldiers are set to be deployed next year in Afghanistan (Photo: Nato/Liepke Plancke/AVDD/RNLAF)

Afghanistan surge tops Nato ministers' meeting

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European, American and Canadian foreign ministers are later today (3 December) meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels to discuss the new strategy for Afghanistan, Nato enlargement and relations with Russia.

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton expects some of her European colleagues to signal willingness to increase their national contribution to the Nato mission in Afghanistan, after President Barack Obama on Tuesday outlined his new strategy for the country.

He said an addit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Some 35,000 extra soldiers are set to be deployed next year in Afghanistan (Photo: Nato/Liepke Plancke/AVDD/RNLAF)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections