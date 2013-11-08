Ad
euobserver
De Gucht: the case relates to events before he became commissioner (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU trade commissioner in tax fraud case

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Belgium's EU commissioner is to appear before court later this month in a case involving charges of tax fraud.

Karel De Gucht, in charge of EU trade, was last year accused by Belgian tax authorities of failing to declare €1.2 million on a share transaction in 2005.

The tax authorities want him to pay €900,000 - a sum that would represent tax on the original amount; plus an additional amount for non-payment; plus interest on the unpaid amount.

As both sides failed to reach a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

EU states crack down on tax evasion
De Gucht: the case relates to events before he became commissioner (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections