EU trade commissioner in tax fraud case

Belgium's EU commissioner is to appear before court later this month in a case involving charges of tax fraud.

Karel De Gucht, in charge of EU trade, was last year accused by Belgian tax authorities of failing to declare €1.2 million on a share transaction in 2005.

The tax authorities want him to pay €900,000 - a sum that would represent tax on the original amount; plus an additional amount for non-payment; plus interest on the unpaid amount.

As both sides failed to reach a...