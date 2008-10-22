EU states crack down on tax evasion

France and Germany are boosting efforts to curb tax havens in Europe, with Berlin suggesting Switzerland should be added to a blacklist run by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Paris-based think-tank of the world's 30 richest countries.

The two countries along with 15 other states participated in a meeting in Paris dedicated to the controversial issue on Tuesday (21 October) and urged the OECD to revise the current list of 40 countries regarded as "ta...