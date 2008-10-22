Ad
Swiss cheese: the EU is seeking new ways to prevent tax evasion in countries well-known for their bank secrecy (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states crack down on tax evasion

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

France and Germany are boosting efforts to curb tax havens in Europe, with Berlin suggesting Switzerland should be added to a blacklist run by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Paris-based think-tank of the world's 30 richest countries.

The two countries along with 15 other states participated in a meeting in Paris dedicated to the controversial issue on Tuesday (21 October) and urged the OECD to revise the current list of 40 countries regarded as "ta...

