euobserver
Mr Berlusconi is currently suing a number of European newspapers including Spain's El Pais (Photo: www.elpais.com)

Thousands protest threats to Italian press freedom

by Andrew Willis,

The debate over press freedom in Italy is growing as thousands of Italians rallied in Rome on Saturday (3 October) and the European Parliament gears up for a discussion of the issue in a plenary session this Wednesday.

Organisers put the attendance at Saturday's Rome protest at 300,000 while the police estimated the crowds to number 60,000.

The event is certain to increase the pressure on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, long accused of suffocating freedom of speech in the Medit...

