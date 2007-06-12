Ad
"We all know that it will be extremely difficult" (Photo: Jakob Dall)

Denmark seeks global climate deal in 2009

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU member state Denmark is striving to get a political agreement on a new global climate deal to replace the current Kyoto Protocol on cutting greenhouse gas emissions when the Nordic country hosts the UN climate summit in December 2009. But it will be anything but easy, the Danish environment minister tells EUobserver.

"The ambition is that we will reach a deal [at the 2009 summit], but we all know that it will be extremely difficult and that everything has to fit into a notch to succe...

