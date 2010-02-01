Macedonia's lack of tolerance

Mirko and Petar are homosexuals who would like to go out hand-in-hand. In Skopje this is not possible. They are regularly kicked out from coffee shops because of "disrespectful behaviour."

"What is disrespectful? That I want to take the hand of Petar?" asks Mirko, who is considering immigrating to EU countries where he would not have to hide his homosexuality. "In Macedonia," he says, "people think I am sick."

Some 85 percent of Macedonians do not want homosexuals in their neighb...