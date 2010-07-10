Ad
euobserver
A woman mourning next to coffins of Srebrenica victims who have been identified and are being prepared for burial (Photo: Cropix)

Europe to commemorate Srebrenica genocide

by Augustin Palokaj, Brussels,

It is the most gruesome war crime that Europe has seen since the end of the Second World War. Serb soldiers killed thousands of male Muslims during a few days in July 1995. On Sunday, the massacre's 15th anniversary, Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be alone in remembering the horrible events: 11 July is also the official EU day of commemoration.

The international community, more precisely the United Nations, failed to protect Muslims in the Srebrenica area, despite proclaiming it a "...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A woman mourning next to coffins of Srebrenica victims who have been identified and are being prepared for burial (Photo: Cropix)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections