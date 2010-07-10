Europe to commemorate Srebrenica genocide

It is the most gruesome war crime that Europe has seen since the end of the Second World War. Serb soldiers killed thousands of male Muslims during a few days in July 1995. On Sunday, the massacre's 15th anniversary, Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be alone in remembering the horrible events: 11 July is also the official EU day of commemoration.

The international community, more precisely the United Nations, failed to protect Muslims in the Srebrenica area, despite proclaiming it a "...