One million EU citizens call for labelling of GM foods

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

A Greenpeace petition - signed by 1 million EU citizens – is calling on the European Commission to legislate that food products such as eggs, meat and milk where the animal has been fed with genetically modified crops should be labelled as such.

The petition was handed over to EU health commissioner Markos Kyprianou on Monday (5 February) after the 1,000,000 signatures had been displayed outside the EU executive building in Brussels.

"This petition reflects the broad concern of th...

