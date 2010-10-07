Another French general takes over as head of Eulex

Yves de Kermabon is ending his mandate as the first head of the EU's rule of law mission in Kosovo (EULEX) next week. He will be followed by another French general, Xavier Bout de Marnhac. Like his predecessor, de Marnhac is a former commander of the NATO mission in Kosovo (KFOR) and has solid experience in the region.

The change in EULEX leadership comes at a sensitive time for Kosovo which is headed for early elections and preparing for a dialogue, sponsored by the EU, with its former...