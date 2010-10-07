Ad
euobserver
Outgoing Yves de Kermabon (l) is to be replaced Xavier Bout de Marnhac, also a French general (Photo: Consilium)

Another French general takes over as head of Eulex

by Augustin Palokaj,

Yves de Kermabon is ending his mandate as the first head of the EU's rule of law mission in Kosovo (EULEX) next week. He will be followed by another French general, Xavier Bout de Marnhac. Like his predecessor, de Marnhac is a former commander of the NATO mission in Kosovo (KFOR) and has solid experience in the region.

The change in EULEX leadership comes at a sensitive time for Kosovo which is headed for early elections and preparing for a dialogue, sponsored by the EU, with its former...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Outgoing Yves de Kermabon (l) is to be replaced Xavier Bout de Marnhac, also a French general (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections