Russia shelves plans to point missiles at EU

Russia is shelving plans to put short-range rockets inside its EU exclave in response to US hesitation on extending its global missile shield to Poland and the Czech Republic.

"The implementation of these [Russian] plans has been halted in connection with the fact the new US administration is not rushing through plans to deploy [the missile shield]," an unnamed military official told Russian state news agency Interfax on Wednesday (28 January) morning.

Moscow last year said it wo...