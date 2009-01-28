Ad
euobserver
The main square in the Kaliningrad capital: Russia's outpost inside the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Russia shelves plans to point missiles at EU

by Philippa Runner,

Russia is shelving plans to put short-range rockets inside its EU exclave in response to US hesitation on extending its global missile shield to Poland and the Czech Republic.

"The implementation of these [Russian] plans has been halted in connection with the fact the new US administration is not rushing through plans to deploy [the missile shield]," an unnamed military official told Russian state news agency Interfax on Wednesday (28 January) morning.

Moscow last year said it wo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The main square in the Kaliningrad capital: Russia's outpost inside the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections