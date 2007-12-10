EU awaits two crucial labour rulings

The European Union is awaiting two rulings from its highest court which are set to have profound implications for labour relations in the 27-nation bloc.

The cases, to be decided Tuesday (11 December) and next week on 18 December, involve national employers seeking to use workers from another EU member state in order to reduce labour costs.

Broadly they question whether internal market rules have a priority over other social concerns, such as labour rights and, as such, have becom...