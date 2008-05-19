Ad
Trade and biofuels were sharp points of division at the EU-Latin America and Caribbean summit (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-Latin America summit achieves little

by Leigh Phillips,

Very little of any substance was achieved at the EU Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) summit over the weekend, with the almost 50 heads of state failing to agree to any movement in trade discussions, one of Europe's main objectives in attending the summit.

The leaders said in a joint statement they hoped to "actively pursue" two free trade agreements. One between between Europe and Central America and the other between the EU and the Andean Community (Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru...

