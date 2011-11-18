Congo's conflict minerals divide EU opinion

Branching off the main Goma-Bukavu road on the shores of Lake Kivu, an earthy track climbs high into the mountains of Africa's Great Rift Valley, switchbacking incessantly through the lush green landscape before eventually reaching the mining village of Numbi. Small cassava plantations and human dwellings dot the hillsides along the way. Groups of women can be heard singing as they journey to market.

Beneath the natural beauty of South Kivu, a province in eastern Democratic Republic of ...