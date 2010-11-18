No last-minute miracle for Macedonia's Nato entry

Macedonia has no hope left for a last-minute invitation to join Nato at the alliance's summit in Lisbon this weekend (19-20 November), as its naming dispute remains unresolved.

Suggestions made by representatives of the Macedonian authorities to admit their country under its provisional name Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (Fyrom) will not turn the tide.

"The decision of Bucharest was not changed. We decided that accession negotiations with Skopje can begin and continue only...