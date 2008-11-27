Ad
The EU as a whole is the largest nuclear electricity generator in the world (Photo: IAEA)

Brussels to renew push for EU-wide nuclear safety rules

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As nuclear energy makes something of a comeback ready for the low-carbon age, the European Commission is dusting off its earlier failed plans to strengthen the safety of nuclear power plants operational in the EU territory.

On Wednesday (26 November), EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs kicked off a lengthy legislative process aimed at setting "basic obligations and general principles for the safety of nuclear installations, while enhancing the role of national regulatory bodies."

