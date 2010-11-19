Ad
Kosovo struggles to conclude first agreement with EU

by Augustin Palokaj,

Despite progress made in the negotiations, it is still unclear when the free trade agreement between Kosovo and the European Union will be ready to be finalised. When it is eventually signed, however, it will be the first bilateral contract between the partners.

Kosovo is the only western Balkan country without contractual relations to the EU, due to ongoing conflicts about its status as a nation. Five EU member states do not recognise its independence, so the EU cannot treat it as an ...

An EU information billboard in Kosovar capital Pristina. (Photo: UNMIK)

