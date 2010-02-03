Ad
euobserver
Kristalina Georgieva gave an assured performance on Wednesday before MEPs (Photo: ec.europa.org)

Bulgarian commissioner designate sails through MEP hearing

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Bulgaria's EU commissioner designate sailed through a tame parliamentary hearing on Wednesday (3 February), ensuring that the vote on the investiture of the entire European Commission will take place next week.

Kristalina Georgieva, a World Bank vice-president, confidently answered questions over three hours on a range of issues to do with humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the portfolio she is to take up once the new commission is approved.

Starting the hearing, which saw ques...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kristalina Georgieva gave an assured performance on Wednesday before MEPs (Photo: ec.europa.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections