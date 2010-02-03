Bulgarian commissioner designate sails through MEP hearing

Bulgaria's EU commissioner designate sailed through a tame parliamentary hearing on Wednesday (3 February), ensuring that the vote on the investiture of the entire European Commission will take place next week.
Kristalina Georgieva, a World Bank vice-president, confidently answered questions over three hours on a range of issues to do with humanitarian aid and disaster relief, the portfolio she is to take up once the new commission is approved.
Starting the hearing, which saw ques...
