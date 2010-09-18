Ad
Macedonian flag: nothing has changed over the year despite the government's promises to overhaul the judiciary (Photo: European Commission)

Macedonian judiciary suffers from political disease

by Natali Sotirovska, SKOPJE,

In Macedonia's battle against crime and corruption and its endeavours to strengthen the rule of law, the country has suffered the biggest defeats in its attempts to reform the judiciary system. The most recent and highly symptomatic example is the case of a farmer from Bitola in southern Macedonia.

Dusko Ilievski was arrested in July with his father and brother on charges of cultivating marijuana on his property. The interior minister, the governing VMRO-DPMNE party and even Prime Mini...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

