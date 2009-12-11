'Sarkozy is one of my best friends,' says Brown

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown stepped up their media charm offensive on Friday morning (11 December), as part of ongoing efforts to bury their recent differences.

Announcing their intentions to work together is securing an ambitious EU agreement on ‘fast-start' climate funding (2010-2012) for developing countries and EU emission cuts, the two leaders went out of their way to show all was well between London and Paris.

"It is a very stron...