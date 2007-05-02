Ad
EU education, training, culture and youth commissioner Jan Figel (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels urges speedy progress on EU technology institute

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

EU education commissioner Jan Figel has urged European lawmakers to help speed up plans for a European Institute of Technology (EIT), aimed at limiting the research gap between the EU and leading innovators such as the US and Japan.

Speaking to MEPs in the European Parliament, Mr Figel said on Wednesday (2 May) that it was time for the initial EIT plans to reach a conclusion.

"There is a positive momentum now. Either we get it now or it's lost," he said. "[I] urge you for a more f...

