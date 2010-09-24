Ad
euobserver
A Ceausescu poster - Romanians appear to be nostalgic for Communist times (Photo: TheYoungDylanWaitsInTheCave)

National amnesia: Survey uncovers Romanians' nostalgia for Communism

by Dan Alexe,

Only half of the Romanian population consider Nicolae Ceausescu's Communist regime to have been repressive, according to a new national survey. The other half thinks that life was better in Communist times or has no opinion.

The study, carried out by the CSOP market research and opinion survey company, in co-operation with the government-sponsored Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER), shows that only 27 percent of Romanians h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A Ceausescu poster - Romanians appear to be nostalgic for Communist times (Photo: TheYoungDylanWaitsInTheCave)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections