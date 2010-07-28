Macedonia reassures EU of its will to reform and solve name dispute

Macedonia officials on Tuesday (27 July) in Brussels promised the EU that Skopje will speed up stalled reforms and unblock the political dialogue in the country.
During the seventh Stabilisation and Association Council, the main annual framework for political dialogue between the two sides, Macedonia reassured the EU of its genuine will to resolve the name dispute with Greece.
In November, Macedonia received the green light to start membership talks with the EU based on the imp...
