European Parliament demands action on dangerous toys

Tuesday, members of the European parliament discussed the problem of importing potentially harmful toys, following a recent string of recalls of Chinese toys for safety reasons.
MEPs agreed that more action should be taken against dangerous toys. They also criticised the lack of a stricter European legislation.
In the past months, several major toy manufacturers, including Mattel and Fisher Price, have recalled million of toys because of detachable magnets that could be swallowed ...
