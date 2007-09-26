Ad
euobserver
MEPs met in Strasbourg to discuss dangerous toys. (Photo: European Parliament)

European Parliament demands action on dangerous toys

by Jochen Luypaert,

Tuesday, members of the European parliament discussed the problem of importing potentially harmful toys, following a recent string of recalls of Chinese toys for safety reasons.

MEPs agreed that more action should be taken against dangerous toys. They also criticised the lack of a stricter European legislation.

In the past months, several major toy manufacturers, including Mattel and Fisher Price, have recalled million of toys because of detachable magnets that could be swallowed ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MEPs met in Strasbourg to discuss dangerous toys. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections