Zagreb - Croatia is hoping to join the EU in 2012 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Blockade of key Croatia chapter lifted

by Augustin Palokaj,

The Netherlands has dropped its reservation against opening the crucial chapter on the judiciary and fundamental rights in Croatia's EU accession talks. \n \nThe Dutch were the last EU member state blocking the chapter after the UK, Finland and Belgium withdrew their reservation two weeks ago. The Hague's move was confirmed to this website by Dutch foreign ministry spokesman, Gijs Kareva.

They were keeping this chapter unopened after Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the Hague War ...

