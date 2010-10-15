Ad
euobserver
Ataka leader Volen Siderov (in front) and his lawmakers march in parliament corridors wearing T-shirts with the slogan: "Ataka says: No to Turkey in the EU" Photos Trud (Photo: Trud)

Bulgarian nationalists urge referendum on Turkey's EU bid

by Vesselin Zhelev,

A Bulgarian nationalist party is calling for an immediate referendum on Turkey's bid to join the European Union. Ataka, a key ally of the minority centre-right government, radically opposes the country's eventual admission into the EU.

The issue is sure to give a headache to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who is swamped with economic problems and has recently pledged support for Turkey's candidacy to his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the same time,...

Tags

