Study sees no realistic Plan B in case of Irish EU treaty rejection

A rejection by Irish voters of the EU treaty in next month's referendum would be a "catastrophe" for Europe, because there is no credible Plan B, a new study has concluded.

A paper by the Bertelsmann foundation, a German think-tank, believes there are four possible courses of action if charter is rejected in Ireland on 12 June, but none is "especially exhilarating."

It authors suggest that putting the treaty to voters again as happened in 2002 following Ireland's vote against the ...