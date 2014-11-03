Ad
euobserver
Peppi's Kiosk in Sliema, Malta (Photo: EUobserver)

Part I: From Peppi’s to Barroso’s

EU smoke & mirrors
by Nikolaj Nielsen, SLIEMA, Malta,

Out on €100,000 bail and risking a 10-year prison sentence, 50-year old Silvio Zammit pulls on his cigarette and looks out onto St Julian’s Bay from the terrace of his small restaurant, Peppi’s, on the northern coast of Malta.\n \nHe points to the stone walls that separate the sea from Sliema’s string of soulless residential buildings.

As a teenager, he tagged the walls with slogans in support of Malta’s former governing party.

“My life, my friends, my family are all in the Natio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU anti-fraud office unhappy with extra scrutiny proposal
Peppi's Kiosk in Sliema, Malta (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections