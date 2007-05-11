Ad
euobserver
Russia accounts for 25 percent of oil and gas imports to the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU warning system to tackle potential energy shocks

by Renata Goldirova,

In response to a sudden cut in oil supplies coming from Russia earlier this year, the European Union is setting up an early-warning system for potential gas and oil supply shocks.

Brussels has announced it will put in place a network of energy security correspondents tasked to monitor, assess and exchange information about brewing crises that could affect the 27-nation bloc.

It will be "a crucial part of the union's efforts to have a credible long-term energy policy", EU externa...

