EU warning system to tackle potential energy shocks

In response to a sudden cut in oil supplies coming from Russia earlier this year, the European Union is setting up an early-warning system for potential gas and oil supply shocks.

Brussels has announced it will put in place a network of energy security correspondents tasked to monitor, assess and exchange information about brewing crises that could affect the 27-nation bloc.

It will be "a crucial part of the union's efforts to have a credible long-term energy policy", EU externa...