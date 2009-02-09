European stimulus packages lacking green investment

European governments have announced stimulus packages worth billions over the past months to lift economies out of the economic crisis, but only a tiny fraction of the money will be invested in 'green growth' - climate, energy and environmental measures, a new study reveals.

The largest 13 EU economies have announced economic packages worth €90 billion, or 0.78 percent of their gross national product, from 1 September 2008 to 28 January 2009.

But of this only €1.2 billion – 1.3 p...