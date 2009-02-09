European stimulus packages lacking green investment

European governments have announced stimulus packages worth billions over the past months to lift economies out of the economic crisis, but only a tiny fraction of the money will be invested in 'green growth' - climate, energy and environmental measures, a new study reveals.
The largest 13 EU economies have announced economic packages worth €90 billion, or 0.78 percent of their gross national product, from 1 September 2008 to 28 January 2009.
But of this only €1.2 billion – 1.3 p...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
