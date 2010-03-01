EU anti-fraud office under fire

The EU's anti-fraud office's failure to follow correct procedure for nominating its new chief could nullify its current investigations, risking million of euros in EU funds, MEPs have warned.

The situation has arisen following the death last month of Franz-Hermann Bruener, the head of the office (known as Olaf), set up 11 years ago to keep an eye on how EU money is being spent.

To keep the investigative body from remaining headless, Mr Bruener's deputy, Nicholas Ilett, was appoint...