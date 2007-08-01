Ad
The protected area is home to the world's only population of aquatic warblers, as well as rare eagles, lynx, wolves and wild orchids (Photo: EUobserver)

Poland backs down on controversial roadworks

by Helena Spongenberg,

The Polish government has for the moment backed down in a standoff with the European Commission over a planned highway route through an EU nature protected area.

Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Polish Radio that construction work, scheduled to start Wednesday (1 August) on a 17km elevated highway section across the Rospuda River Valley, has been postponed until the European Court of Justice (ECJ) rules on the issue.

