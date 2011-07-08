Ad
The mayor of Nis wants his region to attract more EU funds (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Serbian mayor fishing for €60mn in EU funds

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With an own regional representation in Brussels, the city of Nis in south-eastern Serbia is trying to "take its future in its own hands" and attract up to €60 million a year in EU funds once the country starts membership talks, mayor Milos Simonovic has said in an interview.

"The main objective is to represent not just the interests of the city of Nis, but also the entire south-east Serbian region. We want to attract more investors," Simonovic said while opening his new office in the EU...

