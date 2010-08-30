Would-be Belgian PM appeals for 'reason' after coalition talks founder

The would-be next prime minister of Belgium has urged coalition negotiators to get back to the table as soon as possible or risk plunging the country into "political chaos" and driving the debt-ridden EU capital, Brussels, into the hands of speculators.

Fresh from an attempt to resign as lead negotiator that was rejected by the King, French-speaking Elio di Rupo in a highly anticipated press conference on Monday (30 August), spoke of the "enormous responsibility" that representatives fr...