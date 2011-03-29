Opposition to EU plan for petrol-car-free cities

European cities should be free from petrol-fueled cars by 2050, the European Commission has said in a transport strategy document.
The much-awaited white paper, published on Monday (28 March), also calls for €1.5 billion in infrastructure investments to create a 'Single European Transport Area' over the next two decades, together with a raft of pro-green measures to ensure the EU cuts its transport emissions by 60 percent by 2050.
The UK government has been quick to sound the al...
