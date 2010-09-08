Constitutional confusion after Moldova referendum

Constitutional confusion has followed the Moldovan referendum on direct presidential elections on 5 September. Low participation, stemming in part from a Communist boycott, led to a voter turnout of just 29.05 percent, four points below the minimum threshold of one-third of the electorate.

The outcome is a serious defeat for Moldova's pro-Western government coalition, the four-party Alliance for European Integration (AIE). It wanted the reintroduction of a popular vote for president to...