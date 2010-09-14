Ad
The far-right Jobbik party in Hungary has suggested 'concentration camps' for Roma (Photo: Akos Stiller/hvg.hu)

Norway funds NGOs in EU to stem rise of racism in poorer states

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Norway is boosting its funding scheme for civil society projects in the EU's poorer states in the east and south in order to stem a rise of racism aggravated by unemployment and the economic crisis.

"We will focus on civil society and one reason why we do it is because we see racism on the increase," Ingrid Schulerud, a Norwegian diplomat, told EUobserver.

Ms Schulerud was in charge of negotiations with the EU on the renewal of a funding scheme worth €1.79 billion that is availab...

