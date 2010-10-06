EU-Asia summit calls for Myanmar prisoner release

European and Asian leaders have called on Myanmar's military junta to release political prisoners ahead of national elections scheduled to take place next month.

The final statement - issued after a two-day summit of 48 leaders in Brussels drew to a close on Tuesday (5 October) - fell short of demanding the immediate release of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, however.

The presence of Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao at the ASEM meeting is seen as adding weight to the declaration b...