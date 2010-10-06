Ad
euobserver
Ms Suu Kyi has been in and out of house arrest since 1989 (Photo: lewishamdreamer)

EU-Asia summit calls for Myanmar prisoner release

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European and Asian leaders have called on Myanmar's military junta to release political prisoners ahead of national elections scheduled to take place next month.

The final statement - issued after a two-day summit of 48 leaders in Brussels drew to a close on Tuesday (5 October) - fell short of demanding the immediate release of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, however.

The presence of Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao at the ASEM meeting is seen as adding weight to the declaration b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ms Suu Kyi has been in and out of house arrest since 1989 (Photo: lewishamdreamer)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections