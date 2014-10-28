Ad
euobserver
The LNG vessel Independence arriving in Lithuania. (Photo: LRPK\Robertas Dačkus)

Lithuania to see energy independence as liquid gas terminal arrives

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A floating liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal arrived at the Lithuanian city Klaipeda on Monday (27 October) where it was greeted by locals as the guarantor of the Baltic region's energy supply.

The vessel, called The Independence, is expected to reduce the Baltic states' dependence on Russian gas.

“This is a strategic geopolitical project that may decide the future of the whole region. Lithuania will become an energy-security guarantor for the whole Baltic region”, Lithuania's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Still no Russia gas deal as Europe heads into winter
The LNG vessel Independence arriving in Lithuania. (Photo: LRPK\Robertas Dačkus)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections