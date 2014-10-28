Lithuania to see energy independence as liquid gas terminal arrives

A floating liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal arrived at the Lithuanian city Klaipeda on Monday (27 October) where it was greeted by locals as the guarantor of the Baltic region's energy supply.

The vessel, called The Independence, is expected to reduce the Baltic states' dependence on Russian gas.

“This is a strategic geopolitical project that may decide the future of the whole region. Lithuania will become an energy-security guarantor for the whole Baltic region”, Lithuania's ...