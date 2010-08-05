Ad
euobserver
Silvio Berlusconi's government has been weakened (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Berlusconi government weakened after vote

by Honor Mahony,

Silvio Berlusconi's government on Wednesday evening (4 August) survived an important test in parliament when the lower house rejected a no-confidence motion against junior justice minister Giacomo Caliendo.

The vote was called because the minister is under investigation on corruption allegations. Mr Caliendo denies all wrongdoing.\n \nFollowing the at times ill-tempered debate, the government gained 299 votes, the opposition 229 while 75 deputies, including those from a government splin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Silvio Berlusconi's government has been weakened (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections