Berlusconi government weakened after vote

Silvio Berlusconi's government on Wednesday evening (4 August) survived an important test in parliament when the lower house rejected a no-confidence motion against junior justice minister Giacomo Caliendo.

The vote was called because the minister is under investigation on corruption allegations. Mr Caliendo denies all wrongdoing.



Following the at times ill-tempered debate, the government gained 299 votes, the opposition 229 while 75 deputies, including those from a government splin...