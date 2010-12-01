The influence of Sufi Islam in the Balkans

When Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, newspapers carried headlines such as "The birth of the first Islamic state in Europe" and "Muslim fundamentalist mafia obtain a state in Kosovo".

In fact, Islam did not play a role in the Albanian march to independence, either in Kosovo or in Albania when it became independent from the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the twentieth century.

Contrary to some claims, Islam was not involved in the Kosovar pursuit of liberty because the...