Bulgaria puts nuclear plant project on ice

Bulgaria's government has put on ice a €4 billion project to build a second nuclear power plant, citing lack of funding and turning down a financing proposal from Russia.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has not formally scrapped the Belene project, on the Danube, some 250 kilometres northeast of Sofia. But work on it has stopped and the cabinet has said it will resume only if a strategic international investor turns up.

The government is struggling to k...