Austrian nominee promises to be tough but fair on EU regions

Austria's commissioner nominee for regional affairs, Johannes Hahn, told MEPs on Thursday he saw himself as a father-figure for the regions, looking after their development while also being tough on the use of EU money.

"Each father has an interest to see his kids thrive and develop well ... but sometimes he also has to be tough and say where the boundaries are," the centre-right Austrian politician said during the three-hour hearing.

One of the areas where Mr Hahn pledged to be t...