Ad
euobserver
Kosovo landscape - organised crime is rife in the Serb-controlled north, the draft EP report says (Photo: fco.gov.uk)

Serbia's EU future linked to attitude on Kosovo

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The European Parliament is to call on Serbia to take "a pragmatic attitude toward Kosovo" and to refrain from blocking its membership in international organisations, according to a draft resolution put forward on Tuesday (4 May) in the foreign affairs committee.

The committee plans to vote on the text in June, with the European Parliament to discuss the paper at its plenary session a month later.

The resolution also calls on EU member states to take a common position on Kosovo. S...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Kosovo landscape - organised crime is rife in the Serb-controlled north, the draft EP report says (Photo: fco.gov.uk)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections