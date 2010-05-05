Serbia's EU future linked to attitude on Kosovo

The European Parliament is to call on Serbia to take "a pragmatic attitude toward Kosovo" and to refrain from blocking its membership in international organisations, according to a draft resolution put forward on Tuesday (4 May) in the foreign affairs committee.
The committee plans to vote on the text in June, with the European Parliament to discuss the paper at its plenary session a month later.
The resolution also calls on EU member states to take a common position on Kosovo. S...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
