Hungary leads EU attacks on press freedom, watchdog says

The creation of a new Hungarian media authority with powers to sanction national press outlets is the latest sign of a worrying trend in the wider EU, Paris-based NGO Reporters Without Borders has said.

"It is a growing problem in Europe at the moment. There is no member state that is going in the right direction in terms of media freedom," Olivier Basille, the watchdog's chief representative for the EU, told this website in a telephone interview on Tuesday (21 December). "Ever since t...