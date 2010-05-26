Ad
euobserver
An anti-GMO protest in France - the issue tends to raise strong feelings in Europe (Photo: EUobserver)

Public opposition slams Bulgaria's door to GMOs

by Victor ivanov,

Politics and the economic crisis may cause gloom among Bulgarians, but another issue entirely has provoked street protests and heated debates - genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

A four month-long debate on whether to allow GMOs in the country has stirred both civil society and political parties. The final outcome was an act that banned modified plants from release in the environment, confining them to labs only.

Both the ruling party and the opposition approved the GMO Act am...

Tags

