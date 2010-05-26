Public opposition slams Bulgaria's door to GMOs

Politics and the economic crisis may cause gloom among Bulgarians, but another issue entirely has provoked street protests and heated debates - genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
A four month-long debate on whether to allow GMOs in the country has stirred both civil society and political parties. The final outcome was an act that banned modified plants from release in the environment, confining them to labs only.
Both the ruling party and the opposition approved the GMO Act am...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here