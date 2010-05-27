Macedonians split on name issue, survey shows

Macedonian public opinion opposes changing the country's name, but divisions run along ethnic lines on whether the government should continue seeking a compromise on the name dispute with Greece, according to a poll conducted for Macedonian daily Dnevnik
A majority of those surveyed - 51 percent - said their government should walk away from discussions with Greece on the name issue. The neighbouring states have been at loggerheads for years now over Macedonia's official name, which Gree...
