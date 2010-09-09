Ad
The US and Russian President's sign the Start agreement in Prague on 8 April 2010 (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Lithuania concerned by Russia's tactical nuclear capability

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A TV interview by Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite last weekend has pointed to the Baltic country's ongoing worry about the threat of a tactical nuclear strike by Russia.

Asked by the TV3 station on Sunday (5 September) why she did not attend the launch of the Russia-US Stategic Arms Reduction Talks (Start) in Prague in April, Ms Grybauskaite said: "Seeing as this could contradict the interests of eastern European and Baltic countries, I didn't want to go and drink champagne to t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The US and Russian President's sign the Start agreement in Prague on 8 April 2010 (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

